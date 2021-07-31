Here's the complete schedule of Tokyo Olympics 2020 involving Indian athletes on 1 August.

While India’s hopes of securing the first ever Olympic gold in badminton were quashed on Saturday, PV Sindhu still has a chance to secure a bronze on Sunday against China's He Bing Jiao. The match is slated to take place in the evening.

Also in action will be the Indian men’s hockey team as they take on Great Britain in the quarter-final.

Two golfers – Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane – will compete for India in the men’s Round 4.

While equestrian Fouaad Mirza will be in action in the individual cross country, wrestler Satish Kumar will also compete in the men’s 91kg quarter-final.

Check out the full schedule of Indian athletes in action on Day 9:

Golf: Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4: 04:00am IST.

Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual: 04:15am IST

Boxing: Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) in men's super heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals: 9:36am IST

Badminton: PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (China) in women's singles bronze medal play-off match: 5pm IST

Hockey: India vs Great Britain in Men's quarter-final: 5:30pm IST.