Here's all you need to know about Wimbledon 2022, the 135th edition of the historic Championships, that gets underway on Monday.

The All England Tennis Championships, or more commonly known as Wimbledon, is back as the third Grand Slam of the season. The historic lush green courts at SW19 in London will host some of the best players in the world with the iconic trophy up for grabs.

But even before the first ball is hit, there has been controversy with the organisers banning Russian and Belarusian players citing Russia's war on Ukraine. The All England Club felt Vladimir Putin government's could use success of the Russian players, such as World No 1 Daniil Medvedev, for their propaganda.

In response, ITF, ATP and WTA, the governing bodies for the sport, men's and women's tennis, have decided to strip the Championships of any ranking points. The move has rendered the tournament to be more of an exhibition but the creme de la creme of the sport have still made the journey to London.

What are they key dates for Wimbledon 2022?

Wimbledon gets underway on 27 June (Monday) with the final on 10 July. The grass court major will play the women's final a day earlier on 9 July at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, UK.

Who are the top seeds in men's and women's singles events at Wimbledon 2022?

In the absence of Medvedev and injured Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic is the top seed in the men's singles department. Iga Swiatek is the top women's seed. Wimbledon did away with the practice of assigning seeds based on grass court form and have assigned seeds on the basis of rankings.

Who are the defending champions at Wimbledon 2022?

Djokovic is the defending champion at Wimbledon. The Serb is on a 21-match unbeaten run having won the title in 2018, 2019 and 2021. The tournament was not played in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ashleigh Barty is the defending champion in women's singles but the Aussie retired earlier this year.

Who is missing Wimbledon 2022?

For the first time since 1998, Roger Federer will not be gracing the pristine grass of the All England Club. The eight-time champion is still recovering from knee surgery which has ruled him out.

Other noteable absences are Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev, Venus Williams, Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov, Victoria Azarenka, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Leylah Fernandez, Sofia Kenin and Dominic Thiem.

When is the draw for Wimbledon 2022?

Draw for Wimbledon will be conducted on 24 June at 10 AM local time or 2.30 PM IST. Unlike the rest of the majors, Wimbledon doesn't do a 'dramatic' draw and publicises the matches in one go.

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2022?

Wimbledon will dish out a record prize money of £40.3 million ($50.5 million) across the board. The winners in men's and women's singles will each receive £2 million ($2.5 million).

Which channel will broadcast Wimbledon 2022?

Wimbledon will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where will Wimbledon 2022 be live streamed?

Wimbledon 2022 will be available to live stream on Disney + Hotstar website and mobile application.

