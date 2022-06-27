Live Streaming Of Wimbledon 2022 - Tennis Tournament Live coverage,

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland are set to headline the opening day in the gentlemen’s singles category as Wimbledon 2022 gets underway at the SW19 on Monday.

Djokovic is the defending champion of the Championships, having beaten Italy’s Matteo Berettini in the final in 2021. The tournament was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal opens his campaign against Argetine Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday. Djokovic, meanwhile, faces South Korea’s Kwon Soon-Woo.

The men’s singles category will not feature Daniil Medvedev or Andrey Rublev as Russian players have been banned from this year’s Wimbledon amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Serena Williams headlines the ladies’ singles, as she makes a grand slam return after a year-long absence. She will face France’s Harmony Tan on Tuesday.

Elise Mertens, Ons Jabeur and Belinda Bencic are some of the marquee names in action on day one of the third grand slam of the season.

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty is the defending ladies’ singles champion, having beaten Karolina Pliskova last year.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch Wimbledon matches:

When is Wimbledon 2022 being played from?

The tournament proper of Wimbledon 2022 will be played from 27 June to 10 July, 2022.

Where will Wimbledon 2022 be played?

Wimbledon 2022 will be played at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club

What time does Wimbledon 2022 start every day?

Matches of Wimbledon 2022 begins at 3.30 pm IST every day, followed by the evening/night games.

How can I watch Wimbledon 2022?

Wimbledon 2022 will be telecast across Star Sports Network, with Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 (Both SD and HD) telecasting the matches. Matches can be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for latest news regarding the tournament.

