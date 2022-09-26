Tennis legend Roger Federer had announced that the Laver Cup 2022 will be his final tournament. However, in his retirement speech, Federer said he will be returning to the 2023 Laver Cup in Vancouver even if it’s not as an athlete.

It wasn’t a picture-perfect ending for the 20-time Grand Slam champion as Team Europe’s renowned pair of Rafael Nadal and Federer lost against Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. “Fedal” as the two are popularly known as were thumped 6-4, 6(2)-7, 9-11 in front of a packed O2 Arena in London.

As the match ended, Federer, his family, and fellow players burst into tears as they celebrated his fortuitous career. An extremely emotional Federer delivered one final speech as the fans cheered for him and gave him a standing ovation.

“I had no speech ready, I can say congratulations obviously to Team World, and it’s been great, been a little bit emotional at times. I hope I didn’t make the team (Europe) lose but I had a wonderful time and I can’t thank you enough for that. I’d like to thank Bjorn, our captain. You’re the king, I love you,” Federer said in his speech.

Despite not being an active player, the 41-year-old hinted at his return as he affirmed that he will be in Vancouver for the Laver Cup next year. “I’m looking forward to next year and supporting both teams, of course from different positions,” he added.

“Looking forward to next year, I’ll be there too.” He may not be playing but @rogerfederer‘s in for #LaverCup 2023. pic.twitter.com/IcjGuU9FYj — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 25, 2022



Team World were not the favourites for the Laver Cup 2022 against a star-studded Team Europe who also boasted the “Big Four” – Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

However, wins for Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock in Sunday’s opening doubles, and then an excellent straight sets victory for Auger-Aliassime against Djokovic turned the tides in favour of Team World. Tiafoe’s impeccable performance to beat the former Roland Garros finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6 7-6(11) 10-8 handed the visitors an emphatic victory at London’s O2 Arena.

As Federer put out his last act as a professional tennis player, it will be interesting to see what cap he dons next. He promised his fellow athletes and the world that he will be back next, saying he would see them all on a “different type of tennis court” in the future.

