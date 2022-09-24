Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal get emotional during Swiss tennis legend's farewell in London; see pictures
Both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal get emotional following the conclusion of the former’s farewell match at the 2022 Laver Cup. AP
Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer chokes up during his farewell speech to fans at London’s O2 Arena during the 2022 Laver Cup. AP
An emotional Roger Federer acknowledges the crowd at London’s O2 Arena after playing with Rafael Nadal for Team Europe against Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 Laver Cup. AP
Roger Federer is lifted by members of both Team Europe and Team World at the end of his farewell match at the Laver Cup in London’s O2 Arena. AP
Fans hold up a poster of Roger Federer during the final game of the Swiss tennis legend’s career. AP
Roger Federer hugs Rafael Nadal, his long-time rival on the court and good friend off it, after playing alongside him in his farewell match. AP
An emotional Roger Federer of Team Europe is embraced by his wife Mirka after playing with Rafael Nadal in a Laver Cup doubles match against Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 arena in London. AP
Robert Federer, Lynette and Mirka, the father, mother and wife of Team Europe’s Roger Federer applaud after he played with Rafael Nadal in a Laver Cup doubles match against Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 arena in London. AP
A spectator at the O2 Arena wipes off a tear during Roger Federer’s farewell scenes at the Laver Cup. AP