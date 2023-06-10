Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning World No 1, produced the shot of the French Open and maybe one of the greatest shots the sport has seen during his semi-final against Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz, 20, known for his astonishing shot-making ability, creativity and athleticism, added a moment that could top the highlight reel.

With his back to the net, the Spaniard produced a swivelling scoop which caught the line and earned a smile and an applause from Djokovic. The Serb, stationed at the net, could only see the ball pass him. The usual way of dealing with such a ball is to play an equal outrageous ‘tweener’ – a shot hit between the legs with your back to the net after being lobbed.

Stepping away from the tweener route of keeping distance from the ball, Alcaraz ran alongside the ball, swivelled while in a full slide on the clay and sent his scooping forehand skidding up the line.

The 20-year-old was still off balance when he played the shot and just about kept himself upright to avoid falling backwards.

Djokovic, who went on to beat a cramping Alcaraz in four sets, recognised the sheer brilliance of the shot. The Serb, who will play the Championship match on Sunday, smiled, applauded and encouraged the crowd to give Alcaraz the adulation he deserved.

This is not the first time Alcaraz has produced a stellar shot at a Grand Slam. At the US Open last year, which he won, Carlos hit a remarkable behind-the-back shot against Jannik Sinner which shocked everyone.

