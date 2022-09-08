Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner produced a highlight-reel worthy of shots in their marathon five-setter at the US Open.

New York: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, two of the brightest young stars of men’s tennis, traded shots of the highest quality and countless momentum swings across five sterling sets for 5 hours, 15 minutes until Alcaraz finally won the last point at 2:50 AM on Thursday, the latest finish in US Open history.

The Spaniard came out victorious with the scoreline reading 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 for the third seeded 19-year-old.

“Honestly,” said Alcaraz, who saved a match point in the fourth set, “I still don’t know how I did it.”

The highlights in the humdinger were far too many. The point of the tournament, perhaps, was when Alcaraz won a point after extending a rally by wrapping his racket behind his back to make contact with the ball. He then sprang forward to pick up a drop shot for a winner.

The point of the tournament brought to you by @carlosalcaraz 👇 pic.twitter.com/ylewLwrqxu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022

On another, Alcaraz fell onto his backside, got back up, raced to his left and smacked a backhand winner.

It only takes @carlosalcaraz a couple points to bring the absolute HEAT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IFnVgrEtnn — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022

Alcaraz took the eraser to this break point. (can he hit a winner from anywhere?) pic.twitter.com/aTd9IKHENf — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022

Jannik Sinner RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/wYbwmYyA3o — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022

Alcaraz is into his first Grand Slam semi-final and is the youngest man to get this far at the US Open since Pete Sampras won the title at 19 in 1990.

Alcaraz has the opportunity to move up to World No 1 in the rankings next week, and will face Frances Tiafoe on Friday. The other men’s semi-final that day is Casper Ruud vs Karen Khachanov.

