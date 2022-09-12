Carlos Alcaraz speaks:

Firstly, I want to talk about today. I want to say my thoughts are with you on this day. It is never easy to live this day like a normal one. My thoughts are with everyone

This is something I dreamt of - winning a Grand Slam, World No 1. This is something I worked towards. It is tough to talk about it. A lot of emotions. This is something I tried to work on with my family. This is really, really special for me

I was thinking about my mom. She's not here and my grandfather. A lot of family are here but a lot of family couldn't come. I was just thinking about them

A little bit tired now! It is no time to be tired in the final week of a Grand Slam. You have to work hard and give everything on the court.