THE US OPEN CHAMPION AND NEW WORLD NO 1!
Lift the trophy, @carlosalcaraz! 🏆— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2022
Let the confetti fly 🎉 pic.twitter.com/F2cfoFX0lO
US Open 2022 men’s final: Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 for his first major title and will climb to World No 1.
CARLOS ALCARAZ IS THE US OPEN CHAMPION!
Carlos Alcaraz is the US Open champion, the youngest male winner in New York. At 19 years and 4 months, he is also the youngest World No 1 in ATP rankings history. Previous youngest was 20-year-old Lleyton Hewitt
THIRD SET CARLOS ALCARAZ!
Carlos Alcaraz saves two set points and clinches the tiebreak with ease to seal the third set 7-6 (1). He had lost all four of his tiebreaks in the last two weeks until winning this one. What a time to turn things around! He is one set away from becoming the youngest US Open champion in the Open Era
SECOND SET CASPER RUUD!
Casper Ruud levels the match at one set all. He reels in four straight games to take the second 6-2, So we have a best-of-three sets to decide the US Open champion. Settle in folks!
FIRST SET CARLOS ALCARAZ!
Carlos Alcaraz makes the solitary break of serve count and takes the opening set 6-4 in 49 minutes. He is two sets away from a maiden Grand Slam title and World No 1 ranking
Quick preview: Alcaraz vs Ruud
A first-time Grand Slam champion will be crowned at the US Open for the third consecutive year when Carlos Alcaraz meets Casper Ruud. Dominic Thiem won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2020 and Daniil Medvedev did the same in 2021.
The winner will also move to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday.
The 19-year-old Alcaraz could become the youngest man to win a major since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal did so at the same age at the 2005 French Open. Ruud would become the first No. 1 player from Norway.
THE US OPEN CHAMPION AND NEW WORLD NO 1!
Lift the trophy, @carlosalcaraz! 🏆— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2022
Let the confetti fly 🎉 pic.twitter.com/F2cfoFX0lO
Carlos Alcaraz speaks:
Firstly, I want to talk about today. I want to say my thoughts are with you on this day. It is never easy to live this day like a normal one. My thoughts are with everyone
This is something I dreamt of - winning a Grand Slam, World No 1. This is something I worked towards. It is tough to talk about it. A lot of emotions. This is something I tried to work on with my family. This is really, really special for me
I was thinking about my mom. She's not here and my grandfather. A lot of family are here but a lot of family couldn't come. I was just thinking about them
A little bit tired now! It is no time to be tired in the final week of a Grand Slam. You have to work hard and give everything on the court.
Casper Ruud gets a loud ovation as he steps up to speak:
Before we talk about tennis, I know it is an emotional day for Americans. I want to send my prayers to those who lost people on this tragic day, tragic incident in this beautiful city, beautiful country of yours. It is something we never forget.
Things have been going so well. Today was a special evening. We knew what was at stake. It was fun and fitting that it was about World No 1 and 2. I will continue to chase my first Grand Slam and the World No 1. I am disappointed not to get World No 1 but No 2 isn't so bad.
I owe everything to them. They've been caring, thoughtful and I can't thank them enough. I hope we can continue to be a strong team. Thank you for your efforts and sacrifices
Ruud 4-6 , 6-2, 6-7, 3-6 Alcaraz (* denotes next server)
At 4-6, 6-2, 7-6, 5-3, Carlos Alcaraz steps up to serve for the US Open title. And starts with an ace! Followed by a confident surge to the net for a drop volley just after forcing a slice defensive shot from Ruud. We've seen plenty of such shots through this final. Smash is...into the net! 30-15. ACE! Championship point. One gone. Alcaraz overcooks his forehand and it goes well long. 40-30 and another chance. HE CLINCHES IT THIS TIME!
THIRD SET CARLOS ALCARAZ!
Carlos Alcaraz saves two set points and clinches the tiebreak with ease to seal the third set 7-6 (1). He had lost all four of his tiebreaks in the last two weeks until winning this one. What a time to turn things around! He is one set away from becoming the youngest US Open champion in the Open Era
Ruud 4-6 , 6-2, 6-6 Alcaraz (* denotes next server)
Ruud with a cracking forehand winner donw the line to bring up set point. And set point down, Alcaraz with a lovely flick of the wrist for a drop volley as Ruud looked to play a passing shot. On advantage for Alcaraz to hold, Ruud with a gorgeous forehand winner down the line. It clips the top of the net but was going to be a winner either way. On deuce, Alcaraz gets aggressive and pushes up for a backhand volley winner. Alcaraz is 10/13 at the net today. Looks to go for too much with a cross court forehand and is well wide. Deuce once again. The game going into the seventh minute now. Alcaraz with an angled serve on the Ruud forehand and he hits a lovely angled forehand pass to bring a second set point. This one is saved too! Alcaraz once again with serve and volley approach. Drop volley and gets up to the lob to smash it into the open court. 19-year-old Spaniard goes behind Ruud and forces a mistake. He once again tries a serve and volley but the volley isn't convincing. Nearing 10 minute mark in this game. Alcaraz once again has a chance to hold as Ruud's defensive slice is into the net. HOLD! Alcaraz has the crowd on its feet with a drop shot, then lob and a smash on Ruud's tweener. TIEBREAK!
US Open 2022 setting attendance records
"The 2022 US Open broke the event's all-time attendance records, for both the two weeks of the main draw and the main draw and Fan Week combined. The two-week main draw attendance was 776,120, surpassing the previous record of 737,872, set in 2019."— Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) September 11, 2022
New York: Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud will win his first major title, then move to No 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday.
If it’s the 19-year-old Alcaraz, he would become the youngest Grand Slam champion since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal was also 19 when he won the French Open in 2005, and the youngest No 1 since the computer rankings began in 1973.
He has won three straight five-set matches, but the last man to do that leading into a Grand Slam final then lost, when Roger Federer beat Andre Agassi in 2005 at Flushing Meadows.
Ruud gets his second chance at a first major title, having lost to Nadal in June at the French Open. He will become the first Norwegian player to be No 1 with a victory, but he is 0-5 against top-10 players in Grand Slam matches.
With inputs from AP
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For Carlos Alcaraz, who unleashed 59 winners, it was his third successive five-setter as he closes in on a maiden Slam and becoming the youngest ever world number one.
Carlos Alcaraz insists he is "not afraid" as he targets the US Open 2022 title and a slice of history as the youngest men's world number one
Alcaraz is the youngest Grand Slam men's semi-finalist since Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open.