US Open women's final LIVE: Iga Swiatek takes on Ons Jabeur with a first US Open title on the line for both women.

Jabeur is bidding for her first major title, having lost in the Wimbledon final. The No 5 seed from Tunisia would become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam event in the professional era, which began in 1968.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will play for the women's singles title at the US Open. Swiatek is bidding for her second Grand Slam title this year and third overall. The 21-year-old from Poland won her second French Open in June, one of her six titles in 2022.

It was the first Grand Slam mixed doubles title for Peers, who had made 31 previous appearances before teaming up for the first time in this tournament with Sanders. He closed out the match tiebreak with an ace.

Australians Storm Sanders and John Peers won the US Open mixed doubles title with a 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 victory over the team of Kirsten Flipkens and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

New York: Iga Swiatek will try to win her third Grand Slam title, while Ons Jabeur gets a second straight chance to win her first.

The top-ranked Swiatek won her second French Open title in June, part of her stretch of nine consecutive finals won in straight sets. One of them was in Rome, where she routed Jabeur 6-2, 6-2.

A victory would make her the first player since Serena Williams in 2014 to win seven titles in a season.

The native of Poland is the first No 1 seed to reach the final in Flushing Meadows since Williams did it that year.

The fifth-seeded Jabeur made her first major final appearance at Wimbledon and now tries again to become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam title in the professional era.

The Tunisian has dropped just one set in the tournament.

