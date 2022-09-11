Sports

US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek praised for 'incredible tournament' after winning first crown at Flushing Meadows

Swiatek and Jabeur's peers - past and present - reacted after the US Open final in which the Polish World No 1 reigned in straight sets.

FP Sports September 11, 2022 05:49:37 IST
Iga Swiatek added the US Open trophy to her French Open major titles. AP

New York: Iga Swiatek, the top ranked player, outplayed Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday to claim her first championship at the US Open and third Grand Slam title overall.

Swiatek extended her remarkable season with a win-loss of 55-7 in tour-level matches with seven trophies, both best in the WTA.

The 21-year-old Pole won the French Open in June for the second time and is the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to collect two major titles in a single season.

Tunisian Jabeur also had an impressive year, reaching her first two major finals at Wimbledon and the US Open. Jabeur became the first African and Arab woman to reach a US Open final.

Here’s how their peers – past and present – reacted after the US Open final:

