US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek praised for 'incredible tournament' after winning first crown at Flushing Meadows
Swiatek and Jabeur's peers - past and present - reacted after the US Open final in which the Polish World No 1 reigned in straight sets.
New York: Iga Swiatek, the top ranked player, outplayed Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday to claim her first championship at the US Open and third Grand Slam title overall.
Swiatek extended her remarkable season with a win-loss of 55-7 in tour-level matches with seven trophies, both best in the WTA.
Stats: Swiatek wins her 10th straight title in straight sets and more numbers
The 21-year-old Pole won the French Open in June for the second time and is the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to collect two major titles in a single season.
Tunisian Jabeur also had an impressive year, reaching her first two major finals at Wimbledon and the US Open. Jabeur became the first African and Arab woman to reach a US Open final.
Here’s how their peers – past and present – reacted after the US Open final:
Congratulations to @iga_swiatek, the first Polish woman to win the #USOpen!
And cheers to @Ons_Jabeur on an incredible battle.
The future of women’s tennis burns so brightly. https://t.co/SaJwgn0G9r
— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 10, 2022
Po prostu wymiatasz!! Ogromne gratulacje @iga_swiatek🏆🎾 #USOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/0uR6Hs33HR
— Aga Radwanska (@ARadwanska) September 10, 2022
Congratulations @iga_swiatek What an incredible tournament this fortnight and a fantastic 2022! Amazing aggression and athleticism!🏆🇺🇸🎾👏🌟 https://t.co/rgsw4OApkt
— Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) September 10, 2022
Congratulations @iga_swiatek 🏆! You and @Ons_Jabeur keep us all working harder and inspiring everyone along the way. 👏🏽
— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) September 10, 2022
Wielkie gratulacje @iga_swiatek! 👏🏼
Kolejne niesamowite osiągnięcie 🏆🇵🇱
— Hubert Hurkacz (@HubertHurkacz) September 10, 2022
Wow! A big round of applause for #1GA! 🤩
She once again proved her tennis mastery as she became the first ever 🇵🇱 to win #USOpen!
Seems like there are still many more finals ahead for our brilliant champ! 🎾
Congratulations, @iga_swiatek! 👏🏻#USOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/PrB6xIECoY
— Poland.pl (@Poland) September 10, 2022
— Anne Keothavong (@annekeothavong) September 10, 2022
Champion on and off the court! ✨
Gratulacje, @Iga_Swiatek!! 🤍❤️
— Ruslan Malinovskyi 🇺🇦 (@malinovskyi18) September 10, 2022
With 13+ weeks as @wta world no. 1 and her 3️⃣rd major title, @iga_swiatek is now an automatic inclusion on her first eligible International Tennis Hall of Fame ballot, 5 years after retirement. 🤩👏 https://t.co/dNkP0XxVLT
— Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) September 10, 2022
