India’s ace tennis star Sania Mirza’s friends and family proved that whatever heights you achieve, they are incomplete without your loved ones.

And so as Mirza returned to her home in Dubai after a successful and dreamy stint at the Australian Open, only losing out in the finals of the Mixed Doubles final alongside compatriot Rohan Bopanna, her family and close friends staged a surprise for her.

Mirza shared snippets and small video clips of the surprise on Instagram and also penned an emotional note.

“When you come home to this and realise you have the best friends and family in the world. My Dubai Fam. Thank you, guys.

Ps: For a change was actually surprised.”

The video shared by the tennis star shows her friend’s gesture took her completely by surprise as she entered her house with her son Izhaan. Her place was decorated with balloons and she was welcomed with bouquets of flowers.

Mirza’s husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik was also present at the party and congratulated her with a bouquet of flowers.

Malik had earlier penned a motivational note for her spouse on Twitter after her final match at the Australian Open amidst rumours of separation between the two.

“You are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You’re an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career…”

Mirza had a dream-like run in the mixed doubles at the Australian Open as she reached the finals and lost to Brazilians Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos 6-7, 2-6

Mirza’s run in the women’s doubles – partnering Kazakhastan’s Anna Danilina – ended quite earlier as she was eliminated in the second round after losing 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 to Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck and Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina.

