Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna lose in Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles final
Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lost to Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani in the Australian Open mixed doubles final.
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza’s last dance at a Grand Slam ended with a heartbreak defeat in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open on Friday in Melbourne. Sania and her Indian mixed doubles partner Rohan Bopanna lost to Brazilians Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani 7-6(2), 6-2 in the final.
It’s the first mixed doubles grand slam title for the Bzriallian duo.
Also Read | Twitter salutes Sania Mirza as tennis ace says goodbye to Grand Slams
Sania, 36, had announced earlier that the 2023 Australian Open will be her last Grand Slam tournament and she plans to retire from professional tennis at Dubai Tennis Championships WTA 1000 event, which starts on 19 February.
“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.”
We love you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/E0dNogh1d0
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023
“I’m still going to play a few more tournaments, but my journey of my professional career started in Melbourne in 2005, when I played Serena Williams in the third round as an 18-year-old,” Mirza said in on-court interview after the match. “I’ve had the privilege to come back here again and again, win some tournaments here, play some great finals … Rod Laver Arena has really been special in my life. I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at Grand Slams at.”
Sania in her glittering career has won six major titles in doubles discipline, three in women’s doubles and as many as in mixed doubles. Her maiden triumph came in 2009 when she along with Mahesh Bhupathi clinched the Australian Open mixed doubles title.
A trailblazer for women tennis players in India, Sania is the first Indian woman to claim the top ranking in doubles. She also was the first Indian woman to win a WTA title, to reach the top 100 in rankings in singles and reach the third round or do better at a Grand Slam.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza displays flashes of the old in last Grand Slam match
As Sania Mirza made her way to the interview room after her last Grand Slam match, there was a common question from many: ‘Why are you retiring?’
'A trailblazer on and off court': Twitter salutes Sania Mirza as tennis ace says goodbye to Grand Slams
Sania Mirza finished her glittering Grand Slam career with six titles, three in mixed doubles and as many in women's doubles.
'Never thought I would play a final in front of my child': Sania Mirza bids emotional farewell to Grand Slams
Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lost 6-7(2) 2-6 to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the mixed-doubles final of the Australian Open.