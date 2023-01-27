Sania Mirza’s Grand Slam career will end with six titles as she lost in the Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles final with compatriot Rohan Bopanna on Friday. Unseeded Sania and Bopanna lost 6-7(2) 2-6 to Brazilians Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the final at Rod Laver Arena.

Interestingly, Sania had started her Grand Slam career also at the Australian Open in 2005. Sania Mirza’s first Grand Slam title came at the 2009 Australian Open when she won the mixed doubles trophy with Mahesh Bhupathi.

Sania finishes her Grand Slam career with three women’s doubles and as many mixed doubles trophies in her cabinet. She will be retiring from professional tennis at Dubai Tennis Championships WTA 1000 event, which begins on 19 February.

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.” We love you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/E0dNogh1d0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

“I’m still going to play a few more tournaments, but my journey of my professional career started in Melbourne in 2005, when I played Serena Williams in the third round as an 18-year-old,” Mirza said in on-court interview after the match. “I’ve had the privilege to come back here again and again, win some tournaments here, play some great finals … Rod Laver Arena has really been special in my life. I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at Grand Slams at.”

The Indian tennis ace, 36, is also the first woman from India to reach the top ranking in doubles. A trailblazer, she was the first woman tennis player from India to win a WTA title, breaking into the top 100 rankings in singles, and making it to the third round (or better) at a Grand Slam.

There was an outpouring of emotions, salutations and congratulatory messages on Twitter as Sania ended her glittering Grand Slam career.

Thank you @MirzaSania for being an exceptional ambassador of tennis and India. You have given us moments of tremendous celebration and we are all proud of you. Congratulations on a wonderful professional career and wish you the best for your next chapter. https://t.co/xGgRurO0Gj — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) January 27, 2023

Six Grand Slam titles, former women’s doubles world No 1, only Indian to enter WTA singles top-30. Unapologetic of her choices & taking on trolls before SM arrived, Sania Mirza redefined what it meant to be a woman playing sport in India. The OG badass female superstar athlete. https://t.co/fdvhJAOo6j — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) January 27, 2023

Believe me, we all shared the happy tears.

Thank you, Sania Mirza ✨⭐️ pic.twitter.com/r8ZbDRWplf — Akshata Shukla (@shukla_akshata) January 27, 2023

Thank you for the memories, @MirzaSania. You’ve been a trailblazer on and off court, and such an incredible role model. Can’t recall a single misstep in this long and glorious career — you simply played with spunk and dignity. #AusOpen — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) January 27, 2023

Well played @MirzaSania. You still make us proud. A final in your last Slam is something to be proud of — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 27, 2023

Sania Mirza’s forehand shall be missed dearly.pic.twitter.com/f7s9P7cOWl — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 27, 2023

Not a dream final but certainly a dream career. Will see her once more in Dubai but at Majors she has carried the Indian flag with pride and success. Well done @MirzaSania Till last point @rohanbopanna kept pushing and that’s what sport is all about. @RevSportz #AustralianOpen — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 27, 2023

43 WTA doubles titles, 3 Grand Slam women doubles titles, 3 Grand Slam mixed doubles titles and a former World No. 1 doubles player! Congratulations on a stellar career, Sania Mirza 👏 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/u550Txr8HE — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 27, 2023

The result is hardly the big deal. Au revoir @mirzasania it has been an awesome journey #AusOpen — neeru bhatia (@neerubhatia3) January 27, 2023

