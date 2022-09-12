Carlos Alcaraz's compatriot Rafael Nadal led the congratulatory messages for the 19-year-old who won his maiden US Open on Sunday.

New York: Carlos Alcaraz used his determination and maturity to beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 for the US Open trophy at Flushing Meadows on Sunday and became the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings.

The Spaniard dropped the second set and faced a pair of set points while down 6-5 in the third. But he erased each of those opportunities for Ruud with the sorts of quick-reflexes, deft touch volleys he has repeatedly displayed over the past fortnight – if not the year.

In numbers | Carlos Alcarez establishes many milestones in maiden Grand Slam

And with help from a series of shanked shots by Ruud in the tiebreaker, Alcaraz surged to the end of that set.

One break in the fourth set was all it took for Alcaraz to seal the victory in the only Grand Slam final between two players seeking both a first major championship and the top spot in the ATP’s rankings, which date back to 1973.

Felicidades @carlosalcaraz por tu primer Grand Slam y por el número 1 que es el colofón a tu primera gran temporada que estoy seguro serán muchas más! 👏🏻

Great effort @CasperRuud98 !very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going! — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 11, 2022

Nadal led the congratulatory messages for Alcaraz by saying, “Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for No 1, which is the culmination of your great season, which I am sure will be many more.”

He also tweeted commiserations for Ruud who suffered his second Grand Slam final loss of the season. The first came at his hands at the French Open in Paris.

“Great effort Casper Ruud! Very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going!”

Others tweeted:

Congratulations @carlosalcaraz and to you @CasperRuud98 as well! What a ride! 🤗 — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 12, 2022

What a great final from both! — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) September 11, 2022

Congratulations to @carlosalcaraz, the youngest #USOpen champion since Pete Sampras! (Photo from 2021). pic.twitter.com/2dezvJvtws — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 11, 2022

Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud on an exceptional US Open men’s final. Two great sportsmen with many more battles to come. #USOpen2022 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 12, 2022

KING. CARLOS. — Nicolas Kiefer (@Nicolas_Kiefer) September 11, 2022

✨ Youngest Miami & Madrid men’s champion

✨ Youngest to defeat both Nadal & Djokovic

✨ Youngest ATP500 champion ever (Rio 2022)

✨ Youngest US Open champ since Sampras (1990)

✨Youngest Grand Slam champ since Nadal (2005)

✨Youngest World No.1 EVER@carlosalcaraz is SPECIAL 🤩 pic.twitter.com/X30UlfAAeK — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 12, 2022

Enhorabuena por tu histórica victoria en el @usopen, @carlosalcaraz. Es un orgullo que un gran madridista como tú gane su primer Grand Slam y sea el tenista más joven de toda la historia en alcanzar el n.º 1 en el ranking @atptour. ¡Felicidades!#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 11, 2022

(with inputs from AP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.