Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on US Open win: 'Great season and many more to come'

Carlos Alcaraz's compatriot Rafael Nadal led the congratulatory messages for the 19-year-old who won his maiden US Open on Sunday.

FP Sports September 12, 2022 07:10:57 IST
Carlos Alcaraz needed four sets to beat Norway's Casper Ruud in the US Open final in New York. AP

New York: Carlos Alcaraz used his determination and maturity to beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 for the US Open trophy at Flushing Meadows on Sunday and became the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings.

The Spaniard dropped the second set and faced a pair of set points while down 6-5 in the third. But he erased each of those opportunities for Ruud with the sorts of quick-reflexes, deft touch volleys he has repeatedly displayed over the past fortnight – if not the year.

In numbers | Carlos Alcarez establishes many milestones in maiden Grand Slam

And with help from a series of shanked shots by Ruud in the tiebreaker, Alcaraz surged to the end of that set.

One break in the fourth set was all it took for Alcaraz to seal the victory in the only Grand Slam final between two players seeking both a first major championship and the top spot in the ATP’s rankings, which date back to 1973.

Nadal led the congratulatory messages for Alcaraz by saying, “Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for No 1, which is the culmination of your great season, which I am sure will be many more.”

He also tweeted commiserations for Ruud who suffered his second Grand Slam final loss of the season. The first came at his hands at the French Open in Paris.

“Great effort Casper Ruud! Very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going!”

Others tweeted:

(with inputs from AP)

