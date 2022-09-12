We highlight multitude of records that Alcaraz broke and milestones achieved with the US Open win upon beating Casper Ruud in the final

New York: Carlos Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title, beating Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 at the US Open on Sunday.

Alcaraz, 19, became the youngest man to win a major title since Rafael Nadal was the same age at the 2005 French Open, and the youngest at the US Open since 19-year-old Pete Sampras in 1990.

The No 3 seed from Spain will become the youngest player to be No 1 since the current ATP rankings began in 1973 on Monday.

Ruud, the fifth seed, fell short again in his attempt to become Norway’s first Grand Slam champion. He also lost to Nadal at this year’s French Open.

Here are multitude of records that Alcaraz broke and milestones achieved with the US Open win:

# Alcaraz is the youngest Grand Slam champion since Rafael Nadal in 2005 at the French Open and youngest at US Open since Pete Sampras in 1990

The 28th – and youngest – ATP No.1 in history… All hail @CarlosAlcaraz! pic.twitter.com/3PZL3yBAFt — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 11, 2022

# Alcaraz is the youngest World No 1 since the computerised rankings began in 1973. The previous youngest was 20-year-old Lleyton Hewitt. He is the 28th different top-ranked player in men’s ranking history

# Alcaraz spent 23 hours and 39 minutes on court, more than any other player in major history!

# Over the course of the match, he surpassed Kevin Anderson’s Grand Slam record of 23 hrs and 20 minutes on court at the 2018 Wimbledon and Andy Murray’s record of 21 hrs 51 minutes on court at the 2012 US Open

# Alcaraz is the fourth Spanish World No 1 after Carlos Moya, Juan Carlos Ferrero and Nadal

For the first time in the history of ATP rankings players born in THREE different decades — Djokovic (1987), Medvedev (1996), Alcaraz (2003) — will have held No. 1 rank during the same season. — Oleg S. (@AnnaK_4ever) September 12, 2022

# Alcaraz joins an illustrious list of teenage Grand Slam champions: Michael Chang, Boris Becker, Mats Wilander, Bjorn Borg, Nadal, Sampras and Stefan Edberg

# Alcaraz becomes first new World No 1 post-US Open since his coach Ferrero in 2003. Alcaraz was 4 months and 3 days old when Ferrero topped the charts in 2003

Marathon man Carlos Alcaraz pulled off a feat we haven’t seen in three decades. pic.twitter.com/gTaHNZ138W — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2022

# Alcaraz had been 0-4 in tiebreaks at the 2022 US Open. He broke that duck in the third set against Ruud clinching it 7-1

# Alcarez extends his head-to-head record over Ruud to 3-0 with wins in Marbella (2021) and Miami, US Open (2022)

# Alcarez has the most match wins in 2021 – 51. This is more than Stefanos Tsitsipas (46), Cam Norrie (44), Ruud (44) and Jannik Sinner (42)

# Alcarez leads the field in most titles in the season. He’s won five in the year – more than Nadal (4), Andrey Rublev and Ruud (3)

# Alcarez is the first man to save a match point en route to a US Open title since Stan Wawrinka in 2016

# Alcarez has won at least one set in 65 consecutive matches. He is 55-9 since his last straight sets defeat to Hugo Gaston at 2021 Paris Masters

# Alcarez won the opening set 6-4 versus Ruud. In 27 of the last 31 US Open finals, the winner of the opening set has won the match

(with inputs from AP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.