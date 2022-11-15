Melbourne: Novak Djokovic will be allowed to contest the 2023 Australian Open after his visa ban was reportedly overturned by the federal government. He was deported in January and barred from competing at the tournament in Melbourne.

The deportation meant Djokovic was denied entry into Australia for three years unless the player could prove his case for a reversal.

Djokovic’s early exit took place before he could take court at the Rod Laver Arena after then Australia immigration minister Alex Hawke cancelled the Serb’s visa “in the public interest”.

Australian Open director Craig Tiley on Tuesday had said he was hopeful Djokovic could return for next year’s tournament.

“That’s entirely up to the Australian government. I know Novak wants to come and play and to get back to competing,” he said.

“He loves Australia and it’s where he’s had the best success but the timing [on any announcement] is up to somebody else and we’ll just play that one by ear.”

Competing at the ATP Finals in Turin, Djokovic was asked about the position and he said no agreement had been reached. “Nothing official yet,” he said. “We are waiting. They are communicating with the government of Australia. That’s all I can tell you for now.”

In January, Djokovic was taken into a detention centre upon arrival having not been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Despite obtaining exemption from medical panels and Tennis Australia, Djokovic had his visa cancelled.

The nine-time Australian Open champion appealed against the decision but just days before the tournament, Hawke used his ministerial powers to cancel Djokovic’s visa.

