The world’s best players have come together in Italy for the year-ending ATP Finals, with Novak Djokovic seeking his record-tying sixth title and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal hoping to capture his first. The field is missing World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz who suffered an abdominal injury during the Paris Masters and has been forced out. The list of players making the trip also includes former champions Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev.

When are the 2022 ATP Finals?

The 2022 ATP Finals will be held from 13-20 November in Turin, Italy. The tournament will be played on indoor hard-courts at the Pala Alpitour.

Who are playing the 2022 ATP Finals?

The eight player field is made up Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz. Holger Rune, who won the title in Paris, is the first reserve.

Nadal, who won the Australia and French Opens this year, has never won the tournament. He comes in as the top seed but once again question marks over his fitness. The Spaniard bowed out early in Paris and has been affected by abdominal concerns.

“Of course it’s going to be a challenge, but I hope I will be ready to give myself a chance,” he added. “That’s what I am looking for, just practising as good as possible with the right attitude and just trying to be ready for the action that’s going to start on Sunday.”

At one point, Djokovic looked to be out of contention to qualify for the ATP Finals but made it courtesy his Wimbledon win and presence in the top-20 rankings. The Serb enters the ATP Finals on the back of titles in Tel Aviv and Astana followed by a second-place finish in Paris.

“You’ve got to play the best players in the world [here],” said Djokovic. “You have to play more or less everyone in this tournament at least once, so I look forward to it. I’ve had experience in this tournament, in this format, many times and hopefully that can serve me in a good way.”

What are the groups for 2022 ATP Finals?

The players have been divided into two groups with Djokovic and Nadal in separate sections. Group Green has Nadal, Ruud, Auger-Aliassime and Fritz. The other group, Group Red, has Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Ruud and Djokovic.

What is the format for the 2022 ATP Finals?

Each player faces the other group member once and the top two players from both groups advance to the semi-finals.

Standings are decided by the number of wins out of three matches played. If there is a tie, the tiebreak is on who has won the greater number of matches played, followed by head-to-head.

If three players are tied, the player who has played the least number of matches is automatically eliminated. The tie-break involving the other two is broken on head-to-head record. If that doesn’t find a winner either, then it comes down to the highest percentage of sets or games won.

What is the schedule for the 2022 ATP Finals?

The round robin matches get underway on 13 November and go until 18 November. Afternoon session starts at 2 PM (6:30 PM IST) for singles matches and the evening session will not be before 9 PM (1:30 AM IST).

The semi-finals will be played on 19 November. The first match will be in the day session at 2 PM (6:30 PM IST) and the second will be in the evening at 9 PM (1:30 AM IST).

The final will be played on 20 November. The singles final will start at 7 PM (11:30 PM IST).

What is the prize money for the ATP Finals?

The prize money for the 2022 ATP Finals is $14,750,000

Singles

Undefeated Champion: $4,740,300

Final Win: $2,200,400

Semi-Final Win: $1,070,000

Each Round-Robin Match Win: $383,300

Participation Fee: $320,000

Alternate: $150,000

Where can you watch ATP Finals 2022 on TV in India? Where can one watch it online?

The 2022 ATP Finals will be aired on Sports 18. You can also catch the live streaming of the 2022 ATP Finals on Voot.

Who is the ATP Finals defending champion?

Germany’s Alexander Zverev won the 2021 singles title in Turin, the first edition in North Italy, with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Medvedev in the championship match. Zverev is not competing this year having suffered an ankle injury at the French Open. He is due to return in December.

What are some of the records for ATP Finals?

Most singles titles: Roger Federer (6). Djokovic is on five and can tie the Swiss who retired this year.

Oldest champion: Federer, 30, in 2011

Youngest champion: John McEnroe, 19, in 1978

Highest-Ranked Champion: World No 1s Ilie Nastase (1973), Jimmy Connors (1977), Bjorn Borg (1979-80), McEnroe (1984), Ivan Lendl (1985-87), Pete Sampras (1994, 1996-97), Lleyton Hewitt (2002), Federer (2004, 2006-07), Djokovic (2012, 2014-15) and Andy Murray (2016)

Lowest-Ranked Champion: No. 12 David Nalbandian in 2005

Last home champion: Andy Murray in London in 2016 (there are no Italians in the field)

