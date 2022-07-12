Novak Djokovic doubts US Open participation but 'hope springs eternal'
As things stand, Novak Djokovic's, 35, unvaccinated status means he will not be allowed into the United States to play at the fourth major of the year
Belgrade: Recently-crowned Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic said on Monday it is unlikely he will feature in this year's US Open as he continues to refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
As things stand, the 35-year-old's unvaccinated status means he will not be allowed into the United States to play in the tournament, which starts next month.
The Serb was deported from Australia over his vaccination status in January, preventing him from defending his Australian Open title.
"At the moment I can't go to the United States, I'm hoping for positive news, but there's not a lot of time, I don't know, hope springs eternal," he told Serbian broadcasters RTS.
"I'd like to play the US Open but if it doesn't happen it's not the end of the world, nor the first Grand Slam I have to withdraw from.
"It's important to me to stay healthy, physically and mentally, so I can still play for a long time and the chances to do so will certainly come," he added.
The Serbian top seed beat Nick Kyrgios in four sets on Sunday to win his seventh title at the All England Club and 21st Grand Slam crown overall — leaving him just one behind Rafael Nadal.
"People asked me, speaking about my records, what was my favourite number and I cited one of my idols, who is no longer with us, Kobe Bryant," Djokovic said in front of a crowd of thousands of fans in Belgrade.
"My favourite title is the next one," he added.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic eyes 11th semi-final at SW19; Ons Jabeur seeks Arab breakthrough
Top seed Novak Djokovic will reach his 43rd Slam semi-final if he can defeat Italy's 20-year-old Jannik Sinner.
Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic happy to put on Sunday best after Kyrgios fireworks
Novak Djokovic admits he is a convert to Wimbledon's new middle Sunday play rule as the three-time defending champion aims at reaching the quarter-finals for the 13th time.
Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic sets sight on fourth straight title as event gets underway at All England Club
In the absence of the banned Daniil Medvedev and injured Alexander Zverev, 20-time major winner Djokovic takes top seeding.