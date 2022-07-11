Novak Djokovic extended his dominance at the All England Club by lifting his seventh Wimbledon title and for a fourth straight edition.

London: Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title after coming from a set down to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the men’s final.

Djokovic raced out to a 6-1 lead in the fourth-set tiebreaker and converted his third match point when Kyrgios netted a backhand. It was Djokovic’s 21st Grand Slam title overall, putting him one behind record-holder Rafael Nadal.

Only Roger Federer has won more Wimbledon titles, with eight.

Kyrgios was playing in his first Grand Slam final.

Here are more key statistics from Djokovic's win, Kyrgios' foray into the final and more:

21 - Djokovic has now moved to 21 Grand Slam singles titles, one ahead of Roger Federer and one less than Rafael Nadal

7 - Djokovic equalled William Renshaw and Pete Sampras in second place for most Wimbledon titles. Only Federer is ahead with eight titles

28 - Djokovic maintained his unbeaten streak at Wimbledon. He has won 28 straight matches, clinching four straight titles. His last defeat was a walkover to Thomas Berdych in 2017. This is the fourth-longest streak behind Borg (41), Federer (40), Sampras (31)

4 - Djokovic has now won four Wimbledon titles in a row. He is the fourth man in the Open Era with such a streak after Federer, Sampras and Bjorn Borg

35 - At 35 years 49 days, Djokovic is the second oldest man in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon singles title – after Federer, who won the title in 2017 aged 35 years 342 days

9 - Djokovic has now won nine Grand Slam titles since turning 30 years old. No one has more. Nadal is the nearest competitor with 8 titles

21-11 - Djokovic now has a 21-11 record in the Grand Slam finals. He has won seven of eight Wimbledon finals he's contested

2013 - Djokovic has not lost on Centre Court since losing to Andy Murray in the 2013 final

86 - Djokovic has the second-most match wins, among men, at Wimbledon with 86. During the Championships, he broke his tie with Jimmy Connors. Only Federer (105) has more

334 - Djokovic has won 334 Grand Slam matches. He is in second place on the all-time list among men. Federer has more (369) with Nadal (310) third

2 - Djokovic has won two titles this year. He won the Masters 1000 title in Rome on clay. Carlos Alcaraz and Nadal have won most (four)

2-1 - Djokovic helped his head-to-head record against Kyrgios by winning the match in four sets. The Aussie had won their previous meetings at Indian Wells and Acapulco

23 - Djokovic has won 23 matches this season and suffered five losses. Stefanos Tsitsipas has won the most matches in the calendar year (42)

63 - The Big 3's dominance in majors continues. They've won 63 of last 76 majors going back to 2003 Wimbledon

12 - Kyrgios finishes the grass season with most match wins. He won 12 tour-level matches on the surface in 2022. Djokovic won seven - all at Wimbledon which resulted in the title

20 - Australia's drought to find a men's Grand Slam winner continues into the 20th year. Lleyton Hewitt was the last major champion who triumphed at Wimbledon in 2002

3 - Kyrgios has now not won a singles title in nearly three years. His last trophy came in 2019 in Washington

