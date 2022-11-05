London: Nick Kyrgios has apologised to a fan he accused of being “drunk out of her mind” during the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic. As part of the case settlement, he has donated £20,000 ($22,750) to a charity of her choice.

Kyrgios, a loud mouth and well known for his outbursts, complained to the chair umpire during his match in July, saying the fan had been talking to him during points.

Asked to identify the fan, the Australian player said: “The one with the dress, the one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, bro!”

Anna Palus, the fan in question, said the 27-year-old Australian had defamed her by making “a reckless and entirely baseless allegation” and filed a legal case in August. She added that any damages she wins would be donated to charity.

In a statement released to the British media by Knight Temple Law, which represented Palus, Kyrgios apologised. “I told the umpire that a fan, who I now know to be Anna Palus, was distracting me during the match, believing that she was drunk,” Kyrgios said in the statement.

“I accept that belief was mistaken, and I apologise.

“To make amends, I have donated 20,000 pounds to the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, a charity chosen by Ms Palus. I will not be commenting on this matter again.”

Kyrgios had a splendid second half of 2022. He won the title in Washington, reached the final of Wimbledon and the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.