Kyrgios' frustration in the Wimbledon final reached fever pitch in the third set when he lost patience with an unruly spectator who he claimed was drunk.

London: Nick Kyrgios was involved in a heated exchange with a fan and then the chair umpire during the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Kyrgios had already been fined twice during the All England Championships for his on-court behaviour. He looked in control of his emotions and on top of his game by winning the first set 6-4.

But things began to turn around in Djokovic's favour in the second as he took the set and the match in four sets.

Kyrgios' frustration reached fever pitch in the third set when he lost patience with an unruly spectator who he claimed was drunk and distracting him during points.

"She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks, bro." Nick Kyrgios was fed up with a heckler in the stands at Wimbledon

As he sat down between games, Kyrgios turned to umpire Renaud Lichtenstein and asked for her to be removed: "She's drunk out of her mind in the first row, talking to me in the middle of the game... What’s acceptable? I know exactly which one it is. The one with the dress, the one who looks like she's had about 700 drinks, bro! Talking to me in the middle of the point."

“Why didn’t you say something. Does it get any bigger or what? You want a bigger one - it’s not big enough for you? There’s no bigger match," he added.

Before speaking to the chair umpire, Kyrgios was given a code violation.

During the contest, the Aussie repeatedly berated his box and used the F-word in front of two future monarchs.

Kyrgios was fined $4,000 (£3,325) for audible obscenity which took his fines tally over the fortnight to £15,000. He pocketed £1,050,000 as prize money for finishing runner-up.

