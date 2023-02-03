Canberra: Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has admitted to assaulting ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari during a row but escaped conviction.

Appearing in a Canberra court on Friday, last year’s Wimbledon finalist acknowledged pushing his former partner onto the pavement after she stopped his car from driving away following a fight in Canberra on 10 January 2021.

The 27-year-old’s guilty plea in a Canberra court came after his lawyers failed to have the charges dismissed on mental health grounds.

The magistrate called the incident “a single act of stupidity or frustration” when saving him from a criminal record.

Agreed facts tendered to the court say Pasari reported the incident to the police in February 2021 but did not make a formal complaint.

The court heard the couple reconciled and resumed their relationship after the fracas. But after they broke up, she made a formal complaint in December 2021.

When sentencing Kygrios, Magistrate Beth Campbell said he had been “a young man trying to extricate himself from a heighted emotional situation”.

“You acted in the heat of the moment,” she said.

“I am dealing with you in the same way I would deal with any young man in this court. You are a young man who happens to hit a tennis ball particularly well.”

On Friday, Kyrgios hobbled into the court building with a pair of crutches and a brace on his knee after suffering a “gruesome” injury that sidelined him at last month’s Australian Open.

The magistrate also told Kyrgios that references from family showed he had a lot of “love and support” around him.

The Aussie had arrived for the hearing alongside his current girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, an interior designer, and his mother Norlaila.

The case was earlier adjourned in October, as Kyrgios prepared to play the Japan Open, so experts could prepare mental health reports for the court.

“There’s only so much I can control and I’m taking all the steps and dealing with that off the court,” Kyrgios said in Tokyo at the time.

The World No 20 Kyrgios, known for his mercurial talent and on-court outbursts, has spoken publicly about his bouts with depression and the pressures of global tennis fame.

(to be updated…)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.