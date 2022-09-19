Roger Federer's participation in Laver Cup is in question, though, given his ongoing knee problems.

Roger Federer is ready to make one final comeback to the court before bidding adieu to the game of tennis. He has landed in London today to compete in his final ATP event, the Laver Cup, which will take place at the O2 Arena from 23 September to 25 September. The Swiss icon declared last week that the Laver Cup would be his last ATP competition. However, he also added that he would undoubtedly play more tennis in the future, but not necessarily in Grand Slam events or on the Tour.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion will compete for Team Europe alongside Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic in Laver Cup.

The tournament organisers have marked the arrival of Federer in London with a special Twitter post. They shared a photograph of the Swiss legend from the airport. The caption of the post reads, “RF has arrived.” As the entire world gets ready to watch Federer in action for the last time, the post created much buzz among fans. Since being shared, the post has summoned over 27,000 likes on Twitter.

Federer’s participation in the competition is in question, though, given his ongoing knee problems. He is expected to decide on the same at the last minute, according to Pierre Paganini, his personal trainer. Another of Federer’s coaches, Severin Luthi, also informed that the tennis star intended to participate in at least one singles or doubles match for Team Europe.

However, fans have been holding onto the hope that the tennis great will not disappoint them.

A fan said, “He will play! I can see a tennis bag.”

Another user noted, “Welcome back to London.”

A person wished Federer “good luck.”

Here are some other reactions:

Babe is here. ❤🥺🥺

Federer finished his ATP Tour career with 1251 victories, which is second most after Jimmy Connors’ 1274 wins. Federer finished second to Connors (109) with 103 tour-level victories as well. It should be appreciated that Federer never quit a match to date and on 19 February 2018, at the age of 36, became the oldest world number one in ATP history.

