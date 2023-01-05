WTA Finals 2022 champion Caroline Garcia struggled with bulimia as she looked to “fill a void” when things didn’t go her way on the tennis court.

The Frenchwoman, who won titles in Wuhan and Beijing in 2017, said last couple of years had been marred by “tears and sleepless nights” as she dropped in rankings leading to an eating disorder.

“Everyone is different. Some will stop eating and for me it was the opposite: I used to take refuge in food,” Garcia told French daily L’Equipe on Thursday.

Read | ‘People forget about you and what you did pretty fast’: Caroline Garcia

“You feel so empty, so sad, that you need to fill yourself. It came from the distress of not managing to do what I wanted to do on court, of not winning anymore, of suffering physically.

“Eating would appease me for a few minutes. We all know it does not last but it was an escape route. When you’re alone, it’s harder to control. In tennis, you spend a lot of time alone in your room. It’s how it often happened.”

Garcia saw an uptick in results in 2022 when she won titles in Cincinnati, Bad Homburg, Warsaw before clinching the season-ending championships in Fort Worth, Texas. Elsewhere, she also reached the semi-finals of US Open where she lost to Ons Jabeur.

As a result, her rankings also improved. She started the year at World No 74 and closed out the season with a career-best World No 4.

“You start understanding and realising that if it happens, it’s not the end of the world,” she said, adding she was now managing her disorder.

“Since I’ve been taking time for myself, it happens less.

“And when it happens, I accept it better and feel less guilty. Allowing myself some regular indulgences helps me avoid having too many of these cravings.

“I was too tough on myself at some point. I’m the type of person who weigh themselves to the gram.

“Now, if I’ve been wanting pizza for two days, I’m going to have the pizza.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.