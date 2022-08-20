Caroline Garcia, who came through qualifying in Cincinnati, beat Jessica Pegula and will now face Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

Cincinnati: Caroline Garcia had mixed feelings after reaching her first WTA 1000 semi-final in four years in Cincinnati, saying tennis can be brutal where players are forgotten when going through a lean patch.

Garcia, who came through the qualifiers, downed seventh seed American Jessica Pegula 6-1, 7-5 on Friday to set up a last-four clash with Aryna Sabalenka.

World No 35 Garcia, who was once inside the top-four in 2018, was delighted with her current form but said performing consistently at the top level is not easy.

23 - Since June 2022, Caroline Garcia is the player with the most WTA-level main draw wins (23). Hurricane.@WTA_insider @WTA pic.twitter.com/07fhudlOXV — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 18, 2022

"Yeah, it's always a mixed feeling, I will say, because when you do bad, people forget about yourself pretty fast and forget about what you did in the past," Garcia, the reigning French Open doubles champion, said.

"As soon as you can get a couple of wins in a row under your belt and playing better tennis, it's like you are a top star again, you know. Like you go from a loser to maybe one of the best players right now.

"Obviously I guess the experience from the past is going to help me to manage and to make the good decision and keep the good mindset to keep it going."

Caroline Garcia is the first qualifier to advance to the semifinals of #CincyTennis since Akgul Amanmuradova in 2007. Faces Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) August 20, 2022

Garcia accounted for the World No 3 Maria Sakkari in the first round in Cincinnati. She's won two titles this year - in Bad Homburg and Warsaw.

Having come through qualifying, she admitted that the extra matches had given her a confidence boost.

"Quallies are not easy...I had to play a lot of matches. It's good for me, because it give me confidence that the hard work we are doing...is paying off, because I managed to go on court every time as easily as I can and with good feeling in my legs."

