Carlos Alcaraz to end year as youngest ATP World No 1
Carlos Alcaraz is the only teenager to finish the year as World No 1 in men's tennis ranking history.
When Rafael Nadal was eliminated from the ATP Finals semi-final contention, Carlos Alcaraz was confirmed to finish 2022 as the World No 1.
The Spaniard is the youngest year-ending World No 1 at 19 years and 214 days (on 5 December) ahead of Lleyton Hewitt who was 20 years and 275 days in 2001.
Alcaraz enjoyed a sublime season which he started at World No 32 and climbed to the top on 12 September. It is the biggest jump to No 1 spot in 50 editions of the ATP ranking history.
Youngest Year-End No.1s:
Alcaraz 19Y 214D
Hewitt 20Y 275D
Roddick 21Y 79D
Hewitt 21Y 267D
Sampras 22Y 102D
Courier 22Y 105D@carlosalcaraz is the youngest EVER year-end World No.1! pic.twitter.com/Bv1tECF8M8
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 15, 2022
Alcaraz is the 18th year-end ATP No 1 in history and the first outside the quartet of Novak Djokovic (7), Roger Federer (5), Nadal (5) and Andy Murray (1) since Andy Roddick in 2003. 19-year-old Alcaraz joins Nadal (2008, 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019) as Spanish year-end No 1s.
Alcaraz, who showed his abilities by winning the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals, made an early splash this year when he became the youngest ATP 500 champion at the Rio Open. The Spaniard followed that victory up with his maiden Masters 1000 title in Miami.
He added Masters 1000 crown in Madrid and culminated with five titles overall in 2022. In Madrid, he eliminated Nadal, Djokovic and then-World No 3 Alexander Zverev in consecutive matches to lift the trophy.
However, he appeared to save the best for last. Alcaraz lifted the US Open, where he became the youngest men’s singles winner in New York since 19-year-old Pete Sampras in 1990. He also became the youngest Grand Slam champion in men’s singles since 19-year-old Nadal at Roland Garros in 2005.
Alcaraz finishes 2022 with a 57-13 record, including nine wins from 14 matches against Top 10 opponents.
