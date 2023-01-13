Veteran India Tennis star Sania Mirza hinted at retirement from her 20-year-long professional Tennis career after the Dubai Open in February 2023, with Australian Open being her last Grand slam.

Incidentally, the grand slam that Mirza played in her career was the Australian Open way back in 2005, and hence she finds the 2023 Australian Open as the “most perfect Grand Slam” to end her career.

“Thirty (yes, 30!) years ago a 6-year-old girl from Nasr School in Hyderabad, walked on learn how to play tennis as he thought that she was too little. The fight for our dreams began at 6,” Sania Mirza wrote in a heart-warming Twitter post on Friday.

“With a lot of hope despite all the odds stacked against us, we dared to dream of playing in a Grand Slam someday and of representing our country with honour at the highest level in sport. As I look back at my career now, not only did I get to play well over half a century of Grand Slam tournaments but I was fortunate enough to win a bunch of them, too, with God’s grace,” she added



Mirza peaked her career in 2015-16 as she won the Wimbledon Open and the US Open in 2015 and the Australian Open in 2016 in Women’s doubles. She also reached a career-high number-one rank in April 2015.

The 36-year-old earlier revealed her retirement plans in an interview with the WTA Tour website, confirming she will retire after the Dubai Open in February.

“My Grand Slam journey started with the Australian Open back in 2005. So it goes without saying that this would be the most perfect Grand Slam to end my career with,” she wrote in her statement.

“As I get ready to play my last Australian Open 18 years after I played my first, and then the Dubai Open in Feb, I have so many emotions flashing through me with pride and gratitude, perhaps, being the foremost. I take pride in everything I have been able to achieve over the last 20 years of my professional career and I am so grateful for the memories that I have been able to create,” she further mentioned.

The ace tennis star also won three mixed doubles titles: Australian Open in 2009, French Open in 2012, and the US Open in 2014.

“To win medals for my country has been my biggest honour and I feel truly humbled to have been able to stand up on the podium. Knowing that the tri-color had been raised high to be seen and respected by millions all over the world all because of something that I was privileged enough to achieve and have tears in my eyes and goosebumps even as I type this,” an overwhelmed Mirza stated.

Mirza also took the opportunity to express gratitude to her coaching and support staff, her family, her partners throughout her career, and her fans.

“I want to thank each one of them for the contribution, the laughs, the tears, the pain, and the joy we have shared. It’s all of you, who have helped me through the toughest phases of my life,” she mentioned.

Mirza will partner with Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina in women’s doubles, whereas she will partner with Rohan Bopanna in men’s doubles at the Australian Open 2023.

