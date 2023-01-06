After delaying her retirement in 2022 due to injury, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza said she will retire at the Dubai Tennis Championship, a WTA 1000 event next month.

This also means that this month’s Australian Open will be the six-time doubles Major champion last Grand Slam as Mirza will retire at the age of 36. Her father, Imran Mirza, already announced that Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina will partner the Indian in her final Grand Slam. Mirza earlier missed the US Open last year due to an elbow injury.

“The plan is to try and retire in Dubai during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships,” she told wtatennis.com.

“Honestly, the person that I am, I like to do things on my own terms. So I don’t want to be forced out by injury. So I’ve been training.

“I really don’t have the capacity in my mind to emotionally push that much anymore. I turned pro in 2003. Priorities change, and now my priority is not to push my body to the limit every single day.”

Following her retirement, Mirza is planning to work with academies in Dubai and her hometown Hyderabad.

“For me it’s important to share my experience in the places that I live in, that’s why I have one in Hyderabad and one in Dubai,” she said.

“We’re trying to spread and bring tennis to people’s homes, and that’s really the plan,” said Mirza, who peaked at No.27 in the world in singles.

“I feel like why don’t we have players coming out of the UAE when you have money, you have infrastructure, you have everything, but you don’t have the players?” Mirza said. “There’s a problem somewhere so we’ve got to tap on the problem, whatever it may be, and try to be part of a solution.

