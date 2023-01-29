Novak Djokovic termed his 10th Australian Open title triumph as the ‘biggest victory’ of his life, after he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to clinch a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title in Melbourne on Sunday.

The Serb, who has now reclaimed the World No 1 spot in the latest ATP rankings, beat his Greek opponent with a 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 scoreline in the summit clash.

It was only a year back, in early 2022, when Djokovic was deported from Australia and barred from taking part in the Australian Open due to his COVID-19 vaccination status, but the Serb battled his way through a hamstring injury and off-court controversy concerning his father, to clinch the title and go level with Rafael Nadal at 22 Grand Slam titles.

“This trophy is yours as much as it is mine, so thank you from the bottom of my heart for your love and support. I have to say this has been one of the most challenging tournaments of my life, considering the circumstances,” Djokovic said at the trophy presentation ceremony in Melbourne.

“Not playing last year and coming back this year. I want to thank all the people who made me feel welcome and comfortable. There’s a reason why I have played some of my best tennis here. Thank you to the legendary Rod Laver. My family knows what we’ve been through in the last four or five weeks, and I’d say this is the biggest victory of my life,” added the 35-year-old.

For Tsitsipas, this was his second appearance at a Grand Slam final, after reaching the French Open summit clash in 2021, where also he had lost to Djokovic.

The Greek 24-year-old said Djokovic was the greatest to hold the tennis racquet. “Novak, I don’t know what to say. It speaks for itself, your numbers. It’s been an unbelievable journey. I admire what you’ve done for sport. You make me a better player. I’ve had the privilege to play a lot of high-intensity matches, and Novak brings the best out of me. He’s one of the greatest in the sport. He’s the greatest that has ever held the tennis racquet,” Tsitsipas said.

“I’d like to thank you for pushing the sport so far. I’m always willing to go back to the court and work hard, and I’d like to thank my team. I’m happy that I have a group of supportive people around me, people who share the same goals. I’d also like to thank the great fans because they make me feel at home. Last, but not the least, coming back to Australia always brings back great memories,” added the Athens-born player.

