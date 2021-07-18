Swedish Open: Casper Ruud beats Federico Coria in straight sets to claim title
Ruud, seeded No 1, beat Coria 6-3, 6-3 after winning in the semis against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena. He did not drop a set in the tournament.
Norway's Casper Ruud, ranked 16th in the world, won the ATP Bastad tournament in Sweden on Sunday, beating Argentina's Federico Coria, ranked 77th.
It was the third ATP tournament win for the 22-year-old Ruud, following wins in Buenos Aires in 2020 and Geneva in May.
Just too good 💪
🇳🇴 @CasperRuud98 is the #NordeaOpen champion with an impressive 6-3, 6-3 win over Coria. His third ATP title & second in 2021!
(📸: Johan Lilja/@NordeaOpen) pic.twitter.com/fIQLf5XZMD
— ATP Tour (@atptour) July 18, 2021
He has also reached the semi-finals in Monte Carlo, Munich and Madrid this year.
Coria was competing in his first top-level final.
While Coria has been selected for the Argentina team for the Olympic tennis, Ruud has withdrawn from Tokyo.
