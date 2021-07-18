Sports

Swedish Open: Casper Ruud beats Federico Coria in straight sets to claim title

Ruud, seeded No 1, beat Coria 6-3, 6-3 after winning in the semis against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena. He did not drop a set in the tournament.

Agence France-Presse July 18, 2021 23:35:28 IST
Swedish Open: Casper Ruud beats Federico Coria in straight sets to claim title

File image of Casper Ruud. AP

Norway's Casper Ruud, ranked 16th in the world, won the ATP Bastad tournament in Sweden on Sunday, beating Argentina's Federico Coria, ranked 77th.

Ruud, seeded No 1, beat Coria 6-3, 6-3 after winning in the semis against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena. He did not drop a set in the tournament.

It was the third ATP tournament win for the 22-year-old Ruud, following wins in Buenos Aires in 2020 and Geneva in May.

He has also reached the semi-finals in Monte Carlo, Munich and Madrid this year.

Coria was competing in his first top-level final.

While Coria has been selected for the Argentina team for the Olympic tennis, Ruud has withdrawn from Tokyo.

Updated Date: July 18, 2021 23:35:28 IST

TAGS:

also read

Wimbledon 2021: Karolina Pliskova overcomes Aryna Sabalenka in comeback win to set up final against Ash Barty
Sports

Wimbledon 2021: Karolina Pliskova overcomes Aryna Sabalenka in comeback win to set up final against Ash Barty

Pliskova had never been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon but showed great resilience in coming from behind to beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Wimbledon 2021: 'Special era of tennis champions,' Twitter reacts to Novak Djokovic's 20th Grand Slam title win
Sports

Wimbledon 2021: 'Special era of tennis champions,' Twitter reacts to Novak Djokovic's 20th Grand Slam title win

Here's how Twitter reacted to Novak Djokovic's landmark win in the Wimbledon 2021 men's singles final.

Wimbledon 2021: 'The whole world is smiling for Ash Barty,' Twitter reacts to Australian's landmark win
Sports

Wimbledon 2021: 'The whole world is smiling for Ash Barty,' Twitter reacts to Australian's landmark win

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ashleigh Barty's landmark Wimbledon women's singles title!