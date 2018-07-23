Sweden Open: Fabio Fognini defeats Richard Gasquet in three sets to win his seventh ATP career title

Bastad, Sweden: Italian Fabio Fognini, ranked 15 in the world, beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, in Sunday's ATP Swedish Open final in Bastad.

The third-seeded Italian clinched his seventh title overall, all of them on outdoor clay.

It was also his second title of the season after Sao Paulo and confirmed that at 31 he is playing his best tennis as he closes in on his highest ever ranking, 13th which he reached in 2014.

Fognini won the Brazil Open in March, and Gasquet won on grass at s-Hertogenbosch last month, the Frenchman's 15th title.

Fognini won five straight games in the opening set after conceding the first break of the match. Three straight double-faults let Fognini down in the second set as Gasquet went on to force the decider.

Fognini won with his fourth championship point as Gasquet's forehand went long.

His busy weekend in Sweden did not end with the singles final. He later played the doubles final with fellow Italian Simone Bolelli against the South-American pair of Chilean Julio Peralta and Argentine Horacio Zeballos.

Fognini and Bolelli lost 3-6, 4-6 to finish as runners-up.

At 32, Gasquet remains on 16 career titles, the most recent on grass in s-Hertogenbosch in June.

