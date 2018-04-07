Super Cup 2018: NEROCA rally from two-goal deficit to beat Kerala Blasters, to face Bengaluru FC in quarter-finals

Bhubaneswar: I-League runners-up side NEROCA FC rallied from two-goal deficit with a three-goal burst in 12 minutes to stun Kerala Blasters 3-2 and book a quarterfinal spot in the Super Cup football tournament on Saturday.

NEROCA were trailing 0-2 till the 70th minute of the match after strikes from Victor Pulga (11th minute) and Prasanth (49th) but the Manipur side fought back in a remarkable fashion to run away with full three points in the round of 16 match at Kalinga Stadium.

Jean-Michel Joachim (70th) began the NEROCA fightback before Aryn Glen Williams (79th) restored parity. Felix Chidi (82nd) converted a penalty to send NEROCA in the quarter finals.

NEROCA face Bengaluru FC in the quarterfinals.