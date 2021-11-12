Stockholm Open: 'Legend' Andy Murray loses to Tommy Paul in quarters
Paul, ranked 52, beat three-time major winner Murray 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and will take on compatriot Frances Tiafoe for a place in the final.
Stockholm: America's Tommy Paul described Andy Murray as "a legend" after defeating the former world number one in the Stockholm ATP quarter-finals on Thursday.
"He is a legend but I played some of my best tennis today," said 24-year-old Paul.
"It was the game plan to keep him running after his long match (against top seed Jannik Sinner) yesterday."
Tiafoe made the last-four by seeing off Britain's Dan Evans 1-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Felix Auger-Aliassime swept into the semi-finals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands to register his 100th career win on the ATP circuit.
The 21-year-old hit 11 aces and next faces childhood friend and fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov.
Third seed Shapovalov, who won the Stockholm tournament the last time it was played in 2019, defeated France's Arthur Rinderknech 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
