Stockholm Open: Andy Murray stuns Jannik Sinner for second top-10 win of season
Murray, now ranked a lowly 143 in the world, will face Tommy Paul of the United States for a place in the last-four.
Stockholm: Former world number one Andy Murray claimed his second top 10 win in two weeks on Wednesday with a straight sets victory over top-seeded Jannik Sinner in Stockholm.
Three-time major winner Murray clinched a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 win against the world number 10 to move into the quarter-finals.
Murray had also defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, now at nine in the world, in Vienna.
"It was a very tough match. He hits the ball huge from the back of the court so there were a lot of long rallies and a lot of running," Murray told ATP Tour.
"But it's probably my best win this season. I want to keep it going now."
Paul defeated American compatriot and fifth seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4.
Defending champion and third seed Denis Shapovalov defeated Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (7/1), 6-1.
Shapovalov will next face France's Arthur Rinderknech, who won 6-4, 6-1 against lucky loser Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia.
US Open quarter-finalist Botic van de Zandschulp defeated Hungarian seventh seed Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 7-5.
