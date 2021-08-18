Serie A: Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move, undergoes medical
Midfielder Locatelli, 23, scored twice in five games as the Azzurri lifted the European Championship in July and underwent a medical at Juve, who posted images on club's social media platforms.
Italy's Euro 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli arrived in Turin on Wednesday before his move Sassuolo to Juventus, the club reported.
According to Italian media Locatelli will sign a two-year loan deal before being bought by the record 36-time Serie A champions for 35 million euros ($42.2 million).
Getting to it at #JMedical! 🏃♂️💪@locamanuel73 pic.twitter.com/CqNAAUfoGO
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 18, 2021
Locatelli made his top-flight debut with AC Milan in 2016 before joining Sassuolo two years later.
He will join fellow Euro 2020 winners Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Chiesa as well as Federico Bernardeschi at the Allianz Stadium and will work under new coach Massimiliano Allegri.
'Loca' will also feature alongside Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal attacker, on Tuesday, blasted reports claiming he was trying to return to Real Madrid.
The contract is set to be finalised later on Wednesday and Locatelli could make his Juve debut at Udinese on Sunday in their first league game of the season.
