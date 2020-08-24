Redundancy looms for players at Spain's Malaga as second-tier club's financial troubles worsen
According to Spanish press reports, a dozen or so Malaga players must accept salary cuts of between 80-90 percent or leave the club.
Madrid: Second-division Spanish club Malaga on Monday launched a procedure that means its professional players face redundancy in a bid to lead the club out of severe financial troubles worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.
"As of today, the management of Malaga Club de Futbol, SAD, has communicated to the squad of professional footballers its intention to begin a collective dismissal procedure," the club said in a statement.
Malaga said they had been forced "to make some tough decisions in recent months".
"On this occasion, the restructuring will directly impact the men's first team," it said.
"This new restructuring joins the economic plan that aims to get the club out of the complicated financial situation which it continues to be immersed in, in spite of recent efforts."
Malaga said they had been "obliged to take this step", expressing hope that ticket holders and fans "understand and support this new effort, the sole objective of which is to create an acceptable and competitive structure with which to return the lost excitement to Malaga Club de Futbol".
According to Spanish press reports, a dozen or so players must accept salary cuts of between 80-90 percent or leave the club.
Two of them, David Lomban and captain Adrian Gonzalez, have already started negotiations, according to newspaper Marca.
Malaga finished the season in 14th spot, on 53 points, in the Segunda, with 11 victories, 20 draws and 11 losses from 42 games played.
