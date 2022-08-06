Pro Kabaddi League Auction LIVE UPDATES: After spending a whopping Rs 18.11 crore on Day 1 of the auctions, PKL teams will be back for the second day of the auctions to complete their teams.

The Day 2 of PKL 9 players auction is scheduled to start at 11 am IST.

Amirhossein Bastami is up next and a bidding war has begun for his services with the bidding crossing Rs 20 lakh. Giants and Up Yoddha are interested.

Amirhossein Bastami is in demand. Haryana Steelers are no interested and the bidding has crossed Rs 30 lakh mark.

Iranian defender Amirhossein Bastami is set to earn a lot today with the bidding now going over Rs 50 lakh mark.

Bidding war is ongoing for Reza Mirbagheri. Steelers, UP and Giants are fighting for him.

It's time for Category C raiders and foreign players will be up next.

James Kamweti goes to UP Yoddha for his base price of Rs 10 lakh!

Heiderali Ekrami goes to U Mumba for Rs 14 lakh after a bidding war with UP!

PKL auctions Day 1 report: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was the most expensive buy on Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 player auctions on Friday. Guman Singh emerged as the most expensive Category B player at auctions as he was bought for Rs 1.21 crore by U Mumba.

The ongoing player auction has four players joining the Rs 1 crore club as compared to two players in the last auctions. Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai got into the Rs 1 crore club in the last auction. This time, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Vikash Khandola, Fazel Atrachali and Guman Singh got into the Rs 1 crore club.

A total of 30 players were sold to the 12 franchises on Day 1. As many as 4 Final Bid Match (FBM) cards were used. A total of Rs 18.11 crore was spent on Day 1.

The biggest buy was Pawan Kumar Sehrawat who smashed the all-time record after Tamil Thalaivas dished out a whopping sum of INR 2.26 crore for him. Vikash Khandola went to Bengaluru Bulls as he was bought for INR 1.70 crore (a record he held till Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was bid). The raider became the second most expensive buy ever in the Pro Kabaddi League player auctions history. Pardeep Narwal returned to the UP Yoddha side after the franchisee used the Final Bid Match (FBM) Card at INR 90 lakh.

The Iranian kabaddi legend Fazel Atrachali broke the record for the most expensive defender and overseas player ever after being acquired by Puneri Paltan for Rs 1.38 crore. Atrachali held both the records previously when he was picked by U Mumba for Rs 1 crore in the 2018 Pro Kabaddi League player auctions. While his compatriot, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakgsh (F) was acquired by Puneri Paltan for Rs 87 lakh.

