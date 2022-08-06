The first day of the Pro Kabaddi League auctions saw records going for a toss as Fazel Atrachali, Vikash Kandola and Pawan Sehrawat snapped huge amounts of money

Mohammad Nabibakhsh was sold to Puneri Paltan for ₹87 lakhs.

Fazel Atrachali bagged a sum ₹1.38 crores and went to Puneri Paltan.

Deepak Hooda joined Bengal Warriors for ₹43 lakhs.

Rohit Gulia was sold to Patna Pirates for a base price of ₹30 lakhs.

Parvesh Bhainswal joined Telugu Titans after he was bought for ₹62 lakhs.

Sandeep Dhull was bought by Dabang Delhi for ₹40 lakhs.

Surjeet Singh was roped in by Telugu Titans for ₹50 lakhs.

Abhishek Singh was bought by Telugu Titans for ₹60 lakhs.

Pardeep Narwal would remain with UP Yoddhas after the franchise exercised the FBM card with the bid at ₹90 lakhs.

Patna Pirates also exercised the FBM card for Sachin at a bid of ₹81 lakhs.

Manjeet was bought by Haryana Steelers for 80 lakhs.

Vikash Kandola was another one who etched his name in the record book after Bengaluru Bulls made a bid of ₹1.70 crores to rope him in.

Pawan Sehrawat created history after Tamil Thalaivas spent ₹2.26 crores to include him in the squad.

Surinder Singh returned to U Mumba as they bought him for ₹35.50 lakhs

Girish Ernak was bought by Bengal Warriors for ₹20 lakhs.

Siddharth Desai returned to Telugu Titans after they got him for ₹20 lakhs.

Gujarat Giants used the FBM card to get Pardeep Kumar back for ₹20 lakhs.

Telugu Titans bought Monu Goyat for ₹20 lakhs.

Shrikanth Jadhav was sold to Bengal Warriors for ₹26 lakhs.

Ashish was bought by U Mumba for ₹45 lakhs.

Guman Singh became one of the most expensive picks of the day as he was sold to U Mumba for a sum of ₹1.215 crores.

