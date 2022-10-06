Junagadh: Jaideep Dahiya will play his second consecutive season for Haryana Steelers, after having a successful debut season last year scoring 66 tackle points, which were the highest for his team. The left-cover defender, in an exclusive interaction with Firstpost.com, talks about the upcoming season, the return of fans, his combination with Mohit Nandal, and more. Excerpts:

You have been associated with Haryana Steelers for a few years. So with the new players, the team has acquired at the auction, what do you think about the team combination?

JD: Our team looks very set at the moment. We have experienced as well as young players in the squad. Joginder Narwal, Rakesh, and Manjeet have a good experience. And I also have quite a bit of experience, having played in the last season. So I would say our team is quite strong.

How have the preparations been for season 9?

JD: The preparations have been very good. Our coach and management team are very supportive. The coach is training us very well. And you will definitely see the results.

In the last season, you were the fourth-highest scorer amongst defenders, and that was your debut season as well. So what is your thought process while you are on the mat and playing?

JD: The idea is always to give 100 per cent to the team and help the team win. Not to be afraid of any of the raiders while on the mat, and make sure that the team wins and the team moves forward.

And is there a specific thing you focus on before the match starts?

JD: There is no specific thing as such. There is a bit of nervousness before the play starts, but once on the mat, we forget everything and focus entirely on winning the match.

There are discussions that you have a very good partnership with Mohit Nandal. Is there a special bonding between the two of you, which benefits both of you on the mat?

JD: Yes, definitely. We practice together on the mat. We stay together otherwise as well. Our combination is very good. And we get to benefit from the fact that we practice together. This is the biggest reason that we have good synchronisation on the mat as well.

Also, there are no matches going scheduled in the northern parts of India. Would that affect the tournament or the players?

JD: One of the points will be that the northern fans who love us, will miss us. We will also miss them. But it will not have a significant impact. They can watch us on Hotstar or TV, and we can have telephonic conversations as well (with relatives). But yes, when fans come at the stadium and support us, it is definitely a different feeling.

Okay! However, there will be fans at the stadium after a gap of two-three years. So will that motivate the players?

JD: Yes, definitely. Our fans will support and motivate us. We will be happy to see them (in the stadium) and also have a feeling that we have to perform well for them. So it will surely boost us.

And would that prove to be a distraction, especially when there is too much of noise from the fans?

JD: No. While we are playing, our entire focus is on the match. We don’t divert our attention to the crowd screaming or whatever they are doing. We might meet them later and have photos with them, but while in the match, the entire focus is on the match.

How do you see the growth of kabaddi in India going forward? The Pro Kabaddi League has become famous and India has also been winning World Cups consistently. So how do you see the overall growth?

JD: Look, before Pro Kabaddi no one gave importance to kabaddi. But after Pro Kabaddi, fans started following and the game has grown. I think it is the second-best league in terms of viewership. There are other leagues as well but kabaddi is getting immense love and support so it feels good and we hope that the sport grows further.

And what are your future prospects, playing for India?

JD: I definitely want to play for India. Want to make the nation and the family proud. The idea is to become a good player of the game.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.