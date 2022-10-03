Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana Steelers squad, schedule, results each season
Harayana Steelers have made significant structural changes to their squad, including a new coach, and will be strong contenders for PKL Season 9.
Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana Steelers have had a topsy-turvy outing in the four PKL seasons they have been part of so far, since 2017. After qualifying for playoffs in their inaugural season, they were reeling at the bottom of the points table in the next (sixth) season.
A similar result repeated for the Steelers as they reached the playoffs in the seventh season but didn’t perform well in the eighth season.
The franchise has now made significant changes ahead of the ninth season, acquiring several new players and a new coach. The Steelers have signed Manpreet Singh (former coach of Gujarat Giants) as their head coach. Manpreet has had an excellent tenure as a coach, guiding Giants to two finals.
Steelers have also acquired two new riders Manjeet Dahiya and K. Prapanjan and released Vikash Kandola.
They also have a strong defensive unit with the likes of Jaideep and Joginder Narwal.
They narrowly missed out on qualifying for the playoffs in the last season but will be a strong contender in the upcoming season.
Season by Season results
Season 5 – Sixth position (Finished third in Group A)
Season 6 – Finished bottom in Group A
Season 7 – Fifth position
Season 8 – Seventh position
Haryana Steelers Squad
Raiders
Prapanjan, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Vinay, Mohammad Mahalli, Lovepreet Singh, Sushil, Meetu, Manish Gulia.
Defenders
Joginder Narwal, Jaideep, Mohit, Ankit, Monu, Naveen, Harsh, Sunny, Amirhossein Bastami.
All-Rounders
Nitin Rawal
Schedule
8 October | Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
11 October | Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
14 October | Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
17 October | Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
21 October | Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
22 October | Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
25 October | Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
28 October | Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
1 November | Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
5 November | Haryana Steelers vs U. P. Yoddhas | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
7 November | Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
