Pro Kabaddi 2022: Having finally tasted title success last season after finishing runners-up in 2019, Dabang Delhi KC will hope to maintain their consistency in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) as they seek to join the elite club of teams successfully defending their title.

Patna Pirates are the only team in the history of the tournament to have successfully defended their crown, having done so during their hat-trick of titles from the third to the fifth seasons. Dabang Delhi, who have exhibited marked improvement under coach Krishan Kumar Hooda in recent years, will hope to add their name to that list.

Things weren’t always smooth for Delhi in the league however, as they used to struggle for consistency in the earlier seasons. They finished in the bottom half of the table in each of the first five seasons, including bottom-place finishes in Seasons 3 and 5.

Coach Hooda’s arrival in Season 6 however, brought with it an instant improvement. Not only did the side finished third that season, going as far as the Eliminators, but they kept going one step further in each of the next two seasons — finishing runners-up in 2019 and champions in 2021.

Star player Naveen Kumar will be one to look out for this season. Naveen was on a record-breaking spree last-season, becoming the fastest player to reach both 500 and 600 raid points across the season and starring in several victories for his side before missing out on a major chunk of the season due to injury.

Naveen was among the players retained by the side, with all-rounder Vijay their Elite Retained Player. Jaipur Pink Panthers defender Sandeep Dhull (Rs 40 lakh) and Haryana Steelers defender Ravi Kumar (Rs 64.1 lakh) were among the defending champions’ key purchases in the Player Auction that took place in August this year.

Season by Season results

Season 1 – Sixth position

Season 2 – Seventh position

Season 3 – Eighth position

Season 4 – Seventh position

Season 5 – Sixth Position (Zone A)

Season 6 – Third Position (Eliminator 3)

Season 7 – Runners-up

Season 8 – Champions

Dabang Delhi squad:

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar

Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash

All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

Dabang Delhi Schedule:

7 October | Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

10 October | Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

12 October | Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

15 October | Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

17 October | Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

21 October | Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

26 October | Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

29 October | Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

30 October | Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

1 November | Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

4 November | Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

