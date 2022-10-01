Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls squad, schedule, results each season
Bengaluru Bulls did't retain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and acquired the services of Vikash Kandola at the PKL auctions.
Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls, with some significant changes in their setup, will be raring to go considering a large chunk of their matches will be played on home turf at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
The Pro Kabaddi League season 9 is just a week away from its start and the temperatures are high with practice sessions of the teams in top gear.
The franchise has named defender Mahender Singh as their new captain after leaving out Pawan Sehrawat who was the leader for the past two seasons. The newly appointed skipper has been a part of the squad for four seasons now.
Besides Mahender, defender Saurabh Nandal was announced as the vice-captain ahead of the ninth season. Nandal was the highest tackle points scorer for the side last season with 69 points.
The Bulls made some exciting acquisitions at the PKL 2022 auction, bagging the services of raider Vikash Kandola for a whopping ₹1.7 crore.
The Bulls have not been able to replicate their sixth-season performance in the last two seasons and would want to finish the season differently. With the newly appointed leadership group, some changes in the team tactics and environment are expected and that might change the fortunes of the side in the current season.
The Bulls will start their campaign on the opening day of the season against the Telugu Titans.
ನಮ್ಮ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ನಾಯಕ ⚡❤️
Captain Mahender reporting for duty! #FullChargeMaadi #BengaluruBulls pic.twitter.com/7PE1uCilTj
— Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) September 30, 2022
Season by Season results
Season 1 – Third position
Season 2 – Runners Up
Season 3 – Seventh position
Season 4 – Sixth position
Season 5 – Fourth position in Zone B (Knocked out in intra-zonal round)
Season 6 – Winners
Season 7 – Sixth position
Season 8 – Fourth position
Bengaluru Bulls Squad
Raiders
Vikash Kandola, More G B, Lala Mohar Yadav, Neeraj Narwal, Harmanjit Singh, Bharat, Nageshor Tharu
Defenders
Mahender Singh(c), Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Sudhakar Krishant, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik, Aman, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda
All-Rounders
Sachin Narwal, Rahul Khatik
Our Vice-Captain answers all your questions ❤️#FullChargeMaadi #BengaluruBulls pic.twitter.com/jDpS8I5y6K
— Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) September 29, 2022
Schedule
7 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
9 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
12 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
16 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs U. P. Yoddhas | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
19 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
22 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
23 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
29 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K. C. | Shree Shivchhatrapatti Sports Complex
30 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Shivchhatrapatti Sports Complex
1 November | Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers | Shree Shivchhatrapatti Sports Complex
6 November | Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants | Shree Shivchhatrapatti Sports Complex
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Dabang Delhi KC to play U Mumba in opening encounter
According to the first-part of the schedule announced on Thursday, the tournament will begin at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, it will move to Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on October 27 for the next leg
Watch: Food served to UP kabaddi players in toilet; probe ordered
A purported video shows that food was served to kabaddi players in a toilet during a sports meet in Uttar Pradesh.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 schedule: Complete fixtures, timings, venues of PKL Season 9
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) fixtures have been released for 66 matches - the first half of the season. Fans will get to watch all 12 teams play within the first two days.