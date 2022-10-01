Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls, with some significant changes in their setup, will be raring to go considering a large chunk of their matches will be played on home turf at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Pro Kabaddi League season 9 is just a week away from its start and the temperatures are high with practice sessions of the teams in top gear.

The franchise has named defender Mahender Singh as their new captain after leaving out Pawan Sehrawat who was the leader for the past two seasons. The newly appointed skipper has been a part of the squad for four seasons now.

Besides Mahender, defender Saurabh Nandal was announced as the vice-captain ahead of the ninth season. Nandal was the highest tackle points scorer for the side last season with 69 points.

The Bulls made some exciting acquisitions at the PKL 2022 auction, bagging the services of raider Vikash Kandola for a whopping ₹1.7 crore.

The Bulls have not been able to replicate their sixth-season performance in the last two seasons and would want to finish the season differently. With the newly appointed leadership group, some changes in the team tactics and environment are expected and that might change the fortunes of the side in the current season.

The Bulls will start their campaign on the opening day of the season against the Telugu Titans.



Season by Season results

Season 1 – Third position

Season 2 – Runners Up

Season 3 – Seventh position

Season 4 – Sixth position

Season 5 – Fourth position in Zone B (Knocked out in intra-zonal round)

Season 6 – Winners

Season 7 – Sixth position

Season 8 – Fourth position

Bengaluru Bulls Squad

Raiders

Vikash Kandola, More G B, Lala Mohar Yadav, Neeraj Narwal, Harmanjit Singh, Bharat, Nageshor Tharu

Defenders

Mahender Singh(c), Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Sudhakar Krishant, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik, Aman, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda

All-Rounders

Sachin Narwal, Rahul Khatik

Schedule

7 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

9 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

12 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

16 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs U. P. Yoddhas | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

19 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

22 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

23 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

29 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K. C. | Shree Shivchhatrapatti Sports Complex

30 October | Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Shivchhatrapatti Sports Complex

1 November | Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers | Shree Shivchhatrapatti Sports Complex

6 November | Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants | Shree Shivchhatrapatti Sports Complex

