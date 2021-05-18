Premier League: Roy Hodgson to step down as Crystal Palace manager at end of season
The former England manager's contract was due to expire in the close season after another campaign in which he maintained Palace's Premier League status.
Roy Hodgson is to step down as Crystal Palace manager at the end of the season, the club announced on Tuesday.
The 73-year-old will bring the curtain down on his four-year spell at his boyhood club against one of his former sides, Liverpool, on Sunday.
The former England manager's contract was due to expire in the close season after another campaign in which he maintained Palace's Premier League status.
"After more than 45 years of coaching, I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football," Hodgson said in a statement.
"So our final two matches will be my last ones as manager of Crystal Palace.
"It's been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace."
Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has been mentioned in the media as a potential replacement for Hodgson at Palace.
also read
Premier League: Everton 'are going to change' terrible home form in coming season, says Carlo Ancelotti
Sunday's 1-0 defeat by bottom-placed Sheffield United summed up their home woes which all but ended their hopes of qualifying for European competition next season.
Premier League: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plans Sadio Mane talks after snub
Following Mane's brief substitute appearance, Klopp approached him at the final whistle to celebrate a crucial victory in the race to qualify for the Champions League.
Premier League: Defiant Steve Bruce keen to stay at Newcastle United despite tough season
The personal nature of some of the attacks, coupled with uncertainty over the club's ownership, has led to speculation that Bruce might not be around by the start of the new season.