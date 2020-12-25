Premier League: Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker ruled out until New Year after contracting coronavirus

Two members of staff have also tested positive for the virus with Brazil's Jesus and England's Walker set to be sidelined until League Cup semi-final on 6 January with Manchester United due to a 10-day quarantine.

London: Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker will miss the busy festive period after contracting coronavirus , the Premier League club said on Friday.

"All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine," City said in a statement.

The players will sit out Saturday's match with Newcastle, Monday's trip to Newcastle and visit to Chelsea on 3 January.