Premier League: Liverpool announce multi-year partnership with Nike following resolution of dispute with New Balance

Liverpool announced a multi-year partnership with sports apparel manufacturer Nike on Tuesday, bringing to end a protracted saga that saw the Reds go to court over a contract dispute with kit supplier New Balance.

The deal was announced in a statement on the Liverpool website, with the club's managing director Billy Hogan stating, "Our iconic kit is a key part of our history and identity. We welcome Nike into the LFC family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and globally."

Nike's sponsorship deal with Liverpool will begin from the 2020-21 season, with New Balance continuing on until the end of the current campaign.

New Balance initially attempted to block the Nike deal, citing a clause in their contract with Liverpool that allowed them to continue on as sponsors for another five years if they matched the bids of any potential competitors.

The dispute went to court, where Justice Nigel Teare ruled in favour of the European champions, who argued that New Balance could not provide the same level of marketing exposure as available to Nike with brand ambassadors like LeBron James and Drake.

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League, and with a 13-point lead over second-placed Leicester City, and look well on course to claim their first top-flight title since 1990.

