Premier League: Edinson Cavani apologises for social media post, says he is 'completely opposed to racism'
Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani apologised Monday for using a Spanish term for Black people, saying it was intended as an affectionate greeting and that he is “completely opposed to racism.”
The English Football Association is looking into Cavani's message on Instagram Stories after he scored twice in United's 3-2 victory at Southampton.
“The message I posted after the game on Sunday was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for his congratulations after the game," Cavani said in a statement. "The last thing I wanted to do was cause offense to anyone. I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently. I would like to sincerely apologize for this.”
United said Cavani was informed his message could be “misconstrued” but the club believes there was “absolutely no malicious intent” behind the Uruguay striker's word choice.
“Edinson has issued an apology for any unintentional offense caused,” the club said. "Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism.”
