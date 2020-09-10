Premier League: Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi rejoins Crystal Palace on season-long loan deal
Batshuayi, 26, has moved back to Selhurst Park after a successful loan spell with Palace in the second half of the 2018-19 season.
London: Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi returned to Crystal Palace on a season-long loan on Thursday.
The Belgium international scored six goals in 13 appearances for Palace to help them avoid relegation from the Premier League.
Batshuayi spent last season as a fringe figure in Frank Lampard's Chelsea squad and the close-season signings of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz had pushed him further down the pecking order.
"My target is to win a lot of games with the team because Palace is a good team and a dangerous team for the big clubs," Batshuayi told Palace's website.
"I want to win and to score, to do my job to help the team and I know my team-mates will help me as well."
Batshuayi, whose only Premier League goal for Chelsea last term came way back in October, will hope to play regularly for Palace and earn a spot in Belgium's squad for next year's European Championships.
"He made a great impact at the club in his previous loan spell, albeit only five months long, displaying a goal scoring threat which we very much needed at that time and we are confident he will produce again," Palace manager Roy Hodgson said.
