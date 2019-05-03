Prague Open 2019: Karolina Muchova, Jil Teichmann win maiden semi-finals to reach first ever WTA final

Prague: Karolina Muchova and Jil Teichmann advanced to their first WTA final at the Prague Open on Friday.

Muchova, a wild card entry at the clay-court tournament, made her first WTA semi-final victorious after defeating unseeded Bernarda Pera of the United States 6-2, 7-5.

Before this week, the Czech had reached a quarter-final on tour only once, in February.

Swiss qualifier Teichmann, also playing her first WTA semi-finals, ruined local hopes of an all-Czech final when she beat ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-0.

