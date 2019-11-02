Paris Masters 2019: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov pair suffers narrow defeat against Russia's Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev

Paris: India's top doubles player Rohan Bopanna, along with his partner Denis Shapovalov of Canada, suffered a narrow defeat against the Russian duo of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals to crash out of the Paris Masters.

The Indo-Canadian duo fought hard for over 80 minutes before losing 5-7, 7-6, 8-10 against the Russian pair to bow out of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Bopanna and Shapovalov produced 10 aces but they also committed three double faults during the match. The Indo-Canadian pair saved four out of seven breakpoints and converted both the chances that came their way.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had defeated the American-Argentine pair of Manuel Gonzalez and Austin Krajicek in the pre-quarterfinals.

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev will now take on the Slovakian-Croatian combination of Filip Polasek and Ivan Dodig in the semi-final.

