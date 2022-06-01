The Board of Appeal of Classification (BAC), an independent body, said the 41-year-old discus thrower will be ineligible to compete in para-athletics competition until August 2023.

New Delhi: Indian para-athlete Vinod Kumar has been banned for two years for intentionally misrepresenting his abilities in classification at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, World Para Athletics said.

The Board of Appeal of Classification (BAC), an independent body, said the 41-year-old will be ineligible to compete in para-athletics competition until August 2023.

"The athlete was observed performing several movements and functions in competition which were not consistent with his performance during the physical and technical aspects of classification," World Para Athletics said in a statement, without giving further details.

Kumar had finished third in a discus event at Tokyo but the result was challenged by fellow competitors and his throw was declared void.

He competed in F52 discus, an event where athletes compete in a wheelchair or a throwing chair due to impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, the reports said.

Christian Holtz, Managing Director of World Para Sports, said: "The classification system is crucial to ensure fair competition and this case shows how committed World Para Athletics is to protect the integrity of the sport."

